Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GYYMF opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

