BASIC Market Capitalization Reaches $23.24 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $23.24 million and approximately $323,930.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00078804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.83 or 0.00919158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.56 or 0.09114166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00089658 BTC.

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

