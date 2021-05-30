Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,043,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,165,000. Tastemaker Acquisition makes up 1.6% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMKR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,484. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 11,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $112,536.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,834.

Tastemaker Acquisition Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

