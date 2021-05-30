Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 686,735 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,000. Big Cypress Acquisition accounts for 1.0% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 4.64% of Big Cypress Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

BCYP stock remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,499. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

