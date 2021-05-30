Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) by 1,118.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,989 shares during the quarter. Executive Network Partnering makes up 0.8% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Executive Network Partnering were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 14.1% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 427,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

ENPC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,643. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

