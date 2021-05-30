Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.48 Million in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,890,000.

Shares of ARRWU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,044. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

