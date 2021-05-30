Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 424,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.45% of LightJump Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LJAQ. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,154,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $229,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LJAQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,005. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

