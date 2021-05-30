Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce $3.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $82.12. 3,617,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 30.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 82.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after acquiring an additional 186,142 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 552.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

