Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the April 29th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMWYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 20th. AlphaValue upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $35.46 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

