Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BZLYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Investec upgraded shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF remained flat at $$4.10 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. Beazley has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

