Berenberg Bank Reiterates GBX 1,000 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,006.50 ($13.15) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,979.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,389.63. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.