Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,296 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $116.24 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.