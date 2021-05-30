Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

