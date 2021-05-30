Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Shares Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 462,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,539 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Better World Acquisition were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 5,690.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000.

BWAC stock remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Friday. 21,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,914. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

