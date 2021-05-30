Beverley Lepine Sells 1,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $53,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,610.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $593.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.38. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

