Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the April 29th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,673,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BYOC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Beyond Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in February 2009.

