Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the April 29th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,673,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BYOC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Beyond Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Beyond Commerce
Read More: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.