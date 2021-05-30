BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 8,113 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 107.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $625.22. 22,737,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,071,926. The company has a market cap of $602.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $160.84 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

