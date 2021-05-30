BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 202.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,709 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $29,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in The Home Depot by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $318.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,197,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,711. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.07.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

