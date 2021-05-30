BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $16.43 Million Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,761 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in TFI International were worth $16,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1,928.9% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TFI International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

TFII stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.88. 556,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.99.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2324 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

