BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,887 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,619,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.09 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

