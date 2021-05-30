BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 131,868 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,868 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $18,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,048,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.12. 1,622,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,591. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

