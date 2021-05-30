BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 16,600 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,299 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Best Buy stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,779. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $1,292,070.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,153,239.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

