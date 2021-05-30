Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.40 million-$61.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.31 million.

Bill.com stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,949. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.61 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.01.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.71.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,326 shares of company stock valued at $18,478,533. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

