Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHVN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

