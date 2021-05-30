BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.65 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.10.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 183,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,783. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13, a PEG ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $133,353.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,735.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $513,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,830. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

