BioSyent (CVE:RX) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Raymond James

BioSyent (CVE:RX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for BioSyent’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Separately, Bloom Burton lowered shares of BioSyent from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.
CVE RX opened at C$7.65 on Friday. BioSyent has a one year low of C$4.58 and a one year high of C$8.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.20 million and a PE ratio of 26.38.
BioSyent Company Profile
BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.
