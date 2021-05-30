Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Tops $35.81 on Top Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $303.09 million and $7.30 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for approximately $35.81 or 0.00099810 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002142 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002809 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016795 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003933 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

