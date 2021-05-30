Blackmoon (BMC) Market Cap Hits $2.11 Million

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Blackmoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded up 75.7% against the dollar. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $1,144.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blackmoon Coin Profile

Blackmoon (CRYPTO:BMC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

