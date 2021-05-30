BlackRock Inc. Acquires 141,890 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,890 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.89% of Wix.com worth $1,234,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,236,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 210,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $51,286,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $259.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $208.51 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.28.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

