BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,476,016 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.97% of PulteGroup worth $1,374,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

PHM opened at $57.79 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

