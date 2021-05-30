BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,010,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 847,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of WestRock worth $1,145,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. WestRock has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

