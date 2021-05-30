BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.42% of XPO Logistics worth $1,159,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,664 shares of company stock worth $66,358,251 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO opened at $146.93 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average is $123.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.23.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

