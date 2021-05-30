BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Boston Beer worth $1,335,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,058.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,173.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,058.65. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $498.29 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,245.13.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,089 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

