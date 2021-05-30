BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 983.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $877.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $515.72 and a 52-week high of $888.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $833.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $746.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

