BlackRock Inc. Purchases 288,765 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $1,272,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,417 shares of company stock worth $5,328,126 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

Shares of ALNY opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average of $141.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The company had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

