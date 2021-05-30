BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,171 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.61% of Molina Healthcare worth $1,311,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,278,000 after buying an additional 72,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,571 shares of company stock worth $2,208,550. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $251.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

