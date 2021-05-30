BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,197,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Citigroup began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

CCL opened at $29.56 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

