BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of TCPC opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 83.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

