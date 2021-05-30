Blocery (BLY) Reaches Market Cap of $3.00 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Blocery has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $935,001.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocery has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00078804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.83 or 0.00919158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.56 or 0.09114166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00089658 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 coins. Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

