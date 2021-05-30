Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $231.45 Million

Analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to announce $231.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.60 million and the lowest is $216.80 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $187.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $974.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $993.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

BE stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $24.17. 2,133,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,552. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 3.51.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,387. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

