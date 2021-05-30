Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Speculative Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) to a speculative buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Blue Prism Group from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

Shares of PRSM stock opened at GBX 940 ($12.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £897.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,150.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,441.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Blue Prism Group has a 1-year low of GBX 930.37 ($12.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82).

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.