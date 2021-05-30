Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,587 MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,122,000 after buying an additional 15,217,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $77,133,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,075 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 13,851.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,825,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,534 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTG opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.78.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

