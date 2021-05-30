Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

In other Polaris news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $131.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.73 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.