Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 52.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,186 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFGP opened at $7.32 on Friday. Micro Focus International plc has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

