Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zogenix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Zogenix by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zogenix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. Zogenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

