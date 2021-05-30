Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $647,529.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.84 million, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.68. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. Equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ChromaDex Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC).

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.