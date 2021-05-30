Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,481 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,208. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

