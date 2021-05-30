Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $69.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

