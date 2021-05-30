Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,700 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ABB by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of ABB opened at $34.14 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.04%.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

