Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,796,973 shares of company stock valued at $310,491,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYFT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

